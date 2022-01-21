Same passion for Canadian cows as his grandfather

Roxton Falls – At 24, Myriam Beaudry started. She just bought a ration of milk and a herd of about forty dairy cows, including some Canadian breeds. This penchant for breeding comes directly from his grandfather, Marcel Beaudry, who passed away in 2012.

Name: Marcel Beaudry

Year of incorporation into the Quebec Agriculture Hall of Fame: 2013 Marcel Baudry, born in Saint-Valérian-de-Milton, in Montergie, was a passionate agricultural producer. A great advocate of the Canadian breed, he was president of the Canadian Breeders Association for several terms. His contribution to the protection and improvement of the breed was described as exceptional. He shared his interest in breeding by participating in agricultural fairs since 1965. With a wonderful sense of judgment, he was a judge for several fairs. Besides his job as an agricultural producer, he worked for 38 years as an agricultural input retailer representative. He was recognized as someone who visited producers in need even on weekends.

“My grandfather was always smiling. He loved to chat with people. He was the one who influenced me with his passion for Canadian cows and shows. He was the one who also showed me how to do fairs and walk the cows in front of the jury. We had to stand up straight and be proud of our animals!” she recalls.

Continuing the tradition

A graduate of the Institute of Agricultural Technology of Quebec (ITAQ), Myriam Baudry never misses an edition of Expo agricole de Saint-Hyacinthe or Suprême Laitier, bringing home two of her favorite Canadians. “It’s a little pleasure. I call it my vacation! The atmosphere with other Canadian cow breeders is really fun. We’re not in competition. We talk about our ways of raising cows, we help each other,” she explains. At the same time, the educator adds: “It is special. There are three families that I met years ago at fairs, and they are the descendants of the same families as my grandfather.He also re-rubs his shoulders in his time at the fairs. »

The young farmer would go on to develop the genes of her animals in order to increase the performance of her flock, but also, without saying it out loud, to get her hands on the chalice named after her grandfather, the Marcel Chalice. The Beaudry is awarded each year to the Great Cow of the Canadian breed at the Saint-Hyacinthe Agricultural Expo.

Double comfort

Miriam Beaudry’s herd is not on her grandfather’s farm. She currently rents a barn and is the sole owner of her farm, working alone to run her business. She milks her cows in the evening and morning with the help of her mother and brother, clouds if necessary. Farms make it their mission to grow their business and eventually own their own buildings.

She points out that her grandfather’s farm, located in Saint-Valerian-de-Milton, seven minutes from hers, is still operating and owned by her father Martin and brothers Danny and Jamie. “They have reached 150 lactating cows and four robots. Things are fine. We offer a helping hand from time to time,” she says with a smile.

This image was produced as part of a profile about The next generation of some of the big names inducted into the Quebec Agriculture Hall of Fame published in Home Earth January 5, 2022.