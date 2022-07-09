Canada qualified for the Women’s World Cup

Sa qualification ne semblait qu’une formalité, mais le Canada a signé une victoire de 1 à 0 sur le Panama, vendredi soir, pour décrocher officiellement son billet pour la Coupe du monde féminine de la FIFA, prévue en 2023, en Australie et en New Zealand.

Giulia Grosso was Canada’s only top scorer while goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo and her defense picked up the knockout blow.

This part of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship was held in Mexico. The result secured Canada’s place in the competition’s knockout round and, in the process, their eighth consecutive qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals.

The results of the current tournament will also determine the CONCACAF representatives at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

The winners of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship will already receive a ticket to the next Olympics. The runners-up and the third-placed team will qualify for the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers for the last Olympic position at stake, in September 2023.

Remember that Canada was crowned Olympic champions at the last Summer Games in Tokyo.