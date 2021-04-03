Canada ranked 43rd in the world in terms of vaccination against Coronavirus

Even as the coronavirus vaccination campaign gains momentum, Canada lags far behind the country in the number of doses given per 100 people.

At an average of 15.62 doses per 100 people, Canada is currently at 43e Arranged around the world, the data from our world appears in the data. That’s a slight jump from two ranks in the past 10 days.

Israel (116.18), the United Arab Emirates (84.84) ​​and Chile (56.29) ranked top. The United States arrives at 6 o’clocke Thanks to their average of 45.94 doses given per 100 people.

Despite the country’s poor performance in this area, the President of the Treasury, Jean-Yves Duclos, played down the importance of the situation in an interview with TVA Nouvelles.

“Obviously we can compare ourselves to the islands in the Pacific or the Caribbean that have a population of a few hundred thousand people, but the second thing that might be more appropriate for us back home is [c’est que] The vaccination is progressing well and getting better.

Mr. Duclos also emphasized the fact that Canada was now in a position to better secure vaccine doses, in contrast to February when delays built up.

In fact, it is expected that there will be at least 7.6 million doses in Canada during the month of April. Pfizer will send 5.2 million, while Moderna will send 2.1 million. The country will also receive 317,000 doses of AstraZeneca.

Canada has so far received 7.4 million doses since the start of the Coronavirus vaccination campaign.