Canada Revenue Agency | More than two-thirds of tax returns still need to be obtained

(Montreal) There are only two weeks left for taxpayers to submit their tax returns. According to the Canada Revenue Agency, more than 13 million tax returns have already been received so far, but more are expected in the coming days.

Catherine Dessautles

Canadian Press

These are normal schedules, says Canada Revenue Agency spokesperson Carl Philip Marchand Geiger. He points out that more than two-thirds of federal ads still need to be obtained.

This year, taxpayers have until May 2, 2022 to submit their tax returns since April 30 is Saturday. The deadline is June 15 for the self-employed.

The deadline for paying taxes is May 2, 2022.

Mr. Marchand Geiger stresses that it is important to submit your declaration before the deadline to avoid delays in benefits or reimbursement that people are entitled to. “The faster it is delivered, the faster it will be processed before the final high volume. You can expect to receive refunds faster if you send them in advance.”

People who have received payments related to COVID-19 from a federal, provincial, or territorial government must receive a Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB), or Canada Recovery Caregiver Benefit (CRCB). T4A information slip with instructions on how to report these amounts. “It is very important to add it to your taxable income,” says Mr. Marchand Geiger.

Additionally, the work-from-home expense announcement is back for a second year. There is a flat rate method, which includes a deduction of up to $500. Last year the maximum amount was $400.

“It’s easier for those who don’t have the ability to do the long way, as there is a square foot calculation that needs to be done and you need to provide multiple documents to prove home use,” the spokesperson says.

It indicates that eligible persons can apply for assistance from the Tax Assistance Service – Volunteer Program, a joint program with Revenu Québec. Karl-Philip Marchand Giguère explains that “you can get help preparing and submitting your permit and knowing what credit you are entitled to”.

It invites the public to contact the Canada Revenue Agency with any questions. Saturday business hours have been added. You can call 1 (800) 959-8281 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.