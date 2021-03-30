Canada thrash the Cayman Islands 11-0 in World Cup 2022 qualifiers

(Bradenton) Lucas Cavallini scored a hat-trick in the second half and Canada submitted an 11-0 corrective for the Cayman Islands on Monday in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Canadian Press

The Canadian men’s soccer team easily broke the single-match goal record, which was recorded in an 8-0 victory over the US Virgin Islands, in September 2018. The highest total in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers was 7-0, against Saint Lucia, in October 2011. .

Alfonso Davis and Marc Anthony Kay scored twice, with Frank Storing, Kyle Larrain, David Waterpoon and Alistair Johnston each putting the needle once in favor of Canada.

Storing’s goal came just five minutes after his debut for the national team. Wotherspoon, Kaye and Johnston also gathered the first goal for Canada.

Cavallini, who could have scored a hat-trick in his team’s last game against Bermuda, scored in the 68th minute.e, 74e And 76e Minutes.

Photo by Mike Carlson, AP Lucas Cavallini (11) celebrates the goal with Marc Anthony Kay (14)

Maple leaf representatives are ranked at 73e The world position is 120 places ahead of the Cayman Islands players. This was the first meeting between the two opponents at a high level.

Canada (2-0-0) now has a 15-goal lead.

The Canadians began the qualifying round with a 5-1 win over Bermuda on Thursday in Orlando.

Canada will now intersect with Aruba on June 5 and with Suriname on June 8.