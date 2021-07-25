Canada-US border: immediate opening required فتح

The premiers of Saskatchewan and Alberta joined the governors of North Dakota, Montana and Idaho in calling for the two countries’ borders to be immediately reopened to the movement of citizens and goods.

Scott Moe and Jason Kenny, accompanied by governors of neighboring states Doug Burgum, Greg Gianforte and Brad Little, sent a joint letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and US President Joe Biden on Friday to plead their case.

“As leaders of the states and provinces that make up the border between the United States and Canada, we urge the two countries to work together to reach an agreement that allows the flow of citizens, goods, and tourists between our two countries. Two nations now,” we read.

The five leaders in particular put forward the argument for vaccination, which is high enough in the two countries.

“With vaccination rates soaring in both countries, we can safely reopen borders now,” the Alberta premier said Friday evening on Twitter.

The vaccination drive is more advanced in the two Canadian provinces, with Alberta reporting 62% of its fully eligible residents vaccinated as of Thursday, and Saskatchewan 61% of adults aged 12 and over during assessment.

In the United States, the numbers were 45.9% of North Dakota residents age 12 and older who received two doses in the latest update Thursday, compared with 45.4% in Idaho and 48% in Montana according to their combined balance sheet on Friday.

“We must take our personal responsibility by vaccinating citizens who wish to do so, minimizing mitigation measures that cause economic damage and encouraging business and tourism travel,” the prime ministers and governors continued.

It is reported that Ottawa announced on Monday that fully vaccinated Americans will be allowed to enter Canada from August 9, while the United States decided on Wednesday to extend the closure of the land border until August 22.