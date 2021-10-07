Zodiac – Detailed Review of an Online Casino

No matter if you are a seasoned gambler or are just starting your career in the online casino business, you should most probably have heard the name of the Zodiac Casino. But what is special about this online gambling operator, and what should you be aware of when registering an account on their site?

Zodiac Casino has been operating under license from the Kahnawake Gambling Committee since 2001. The peculiarity of the club is that its site interface is available in both English and French. This Zodiac casino reviewed information will focus on its features, structure overview, pre-defined services, loyalty programs, and more. You will also learn about customer support, games, and other essential information about this reliable online casino.

Zodiac Casino: The Structure, Predefined Services

When landing on the front page of the casino, you will see the lottery poster, with people holding checks being in the very center. Here’s a call to play with just €1 and become a millionaire. The casino site has a modern interface: slot machines are not even visible when you switch to the category. This is the main feature of the casino. Aries, calves, and others can read the “benefits” of fonts and decide whether to listen to them or not.

Players are looking for the top bar of the site. And there is a choice of language, and you can switch between French and English. At the bottom of the site, there is information about the establishment, its conditions, answers, and questions. So, if you are looking for some important information, you can find all the answers here.

Bonus Offers

If you are up for free credits, Zodiac Casino has a lot to offer. There are many different bonuses and loyalty programs for both newly registered players and seasoned gamblers. However, it is a match bonus that deserves your special attention. The min deposit amount is $1. For the first hit, the return can reach:

2,000%, the maximum amount is $20; 100% return (you can make up to 100 dollars); 50% bonus for deposits of $80; 50% up to the sum of $150.

Deposit and Withdrawal of Money

The choice of currencies is relevant for residents of all regions. Can you use US and Canadian dollars, sterling pounds, or euros? You will be happy to know that all the options are available at Zodiac Casino. When it comes to depositing and withdrawing money, you can make use of Moneybookers, Monteller, Clicksafe Card, Moneybookeoney, Neteller, etc.

Customer Protection

The casino operates under license from the Kahnawake Gambling Commission (Canada). Ecogra monitors the integrity and consistency of the casino’s activities. The gambling operator guarantees the protection of all personal data of players from leakage and transfers to third parties.

Conclusion

Based on the above, Zodiac Casino is just a perfect online gambling spot for those who are thirsty for massive bonuses, top-quality games, and premium-level customer service.