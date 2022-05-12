Canada’s Got Talent Final: “Please, I Want To Go” – Janic Fournier

“I need all Quebecers. Please I want to go. I talk about it and I feel like crying.”

The letter of Jannick Fournier, the Chicoutimi singer who stunned judges Canada Got TalentObvious: She definitely wants to take part in the show’s grand finale.

To achieve this, you must have the support of the public because the last two available places are subject to a popular vote among the seven semi-finalists.





Voting continues until 10 p.m. Wednesday through the CGT website.

Join Wednesday noon, the day after the performance of Note again, but did not allow him to go directly to the final, Jeannick Fournier continued with difficulty.

“I’m grumpy, I hate to wait for something and there I’m at the mercy of voting. It’s captivating. I have eczema in life and there it comes out in my face.

Participation in the final, which will be broadcast live on May 17 on City-TV, will be a great gift for a woman who will celebrate her fiftieth birthday three days later, on May 20.





“It’s amazing to receive all this. I’m bursting inside. Bursting with love, gratitude, and fever.”

Out of nowhere, Janic Fournier surprised everyone, primarily the judges of the CGT, at the beginning of April, while auditioning by providing a stunning interpretation of the song of his idol, Celine Dion.





Tuesday night with never enoughA piece of the movie’s soundtrack Master of the sceneShe tried to get a ticket to the final.

Even if it isn’t kept, the judges are still more than a compliment. “I can’t believe you don’t have a Vegas residency,” guest judge Jason Priestley said.

Janic Fournier’s fate will be determined on Thursday afternoon. If she is praised, she will immediately pitch the case to Niagara Falls, where the final will be broadcast on television.

She already knows what song she’s going to sing, if any. “I can’t tell you, but it’s a song I know very well and can like.”

Regardless of the outcome, her performance on national television actually had her phone ring. She received many offers for performances throughout Quebec. album?

“I receive a lot of songs,” he is satisfied with responding to the Saguena artist, who is under contract with the giant Universal Music because of his participation in Canada Got Talent.