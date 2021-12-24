Canadian Armed Forces Commander removed from office

(Ottawa) Lt. Col. Philip Marcus had made inappropriate comments, according to the National Defense. He led the IMPACT Air Task Force in Kuwait.

Milen Crete

Journalism

The investigation is ongoing, but the Department of Defense considers the comments he would have made “inconsistent with the efforts of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) to change our culture”. In his opinion, the allegations against the leader “led to a loss of confidence” in his ability to lead his team. He was relieved of his duties on December 7.

The news was first reported by CBC News on Thursday, which reported inappropriate comments about lower-ranking women.

Lt. Col. Marcus has been reassigned as a Staff Officer at the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Space Warfare Center at Trenton Base.

“We are in a time of cultural change and we are committed to ensuring that CAF is a work environment in which all members – whether they are in Canada or in operations around the world – are safe, empowered and inspired to best serve Canada and Canadians every day,” a Department of Defense spokesperson said in writing. .

The reduction comes as the Canadian military grapples with a series of sexual misconduct scandals targeting several senior military personnel. A week after her appointment in November, the new Minister of National Defense, Anita Anand, announced that investigations and prosecutions in the case would be transferred to the civilian system.

Operation IMPACT in the Middle East aims to enhance the military capabilities of Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon. Lieutenant Colonel Marcus’ task was to ensure, among other things, the free and safe movement of people and goods.