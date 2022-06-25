Canadian Grand Prix celebrations

The numerous celebrations of the Grand Prix du Canada have brought together many personalities, and thus have raised money for charities. Between evenings, there was a traditional reception at the Ritz-Carlton, hotel partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team, under the BLACK-TIE Grand Prix theme. On the Sunday evening after the Canadian Grand Prix, Guy Laliberte was the guest DJ in front of a crowded house in New City Gas.

Eric Meyer, Dominic Gwen and Duo Tang photos

Olympic medalists Charles Hamlin and Michael Kingsbury accompanied by their wives, Genevieve Tardiff and Lawrence Mongeon.

Awarded to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice, and who has made an outstanding humanitarian contribution to his community, PK Subban, a King-Clancy Cup winner, has received many supporters.

The Olympics are part of the lives of Bianelle Legros, who was the Canadian Olympic Committee’s Athlete Programs Director, and her husband, Bruni Soren, gold medalist in the 4x100m relay at the 1996 Games.

final arrived star AcademyAmong the guests were Eloi Cummings and reality TV winner Kristel Mungo, the second woman to win the competition.

The 2022 Grand Prix evening was organized in association with the Barry F. Lorenzetti Foundation. Yvonne Lambert, who has won four consecutive Stanley Cups with the Canadians, is with his wife, Danielle Caron.

The press relations team was well represented by Lisa Lee, Julia Kidzersky, Totti Doe, Beatrice Bernard Boleyn, Talar Adam, Brigitte Chabot and Gina Kopito.

The famous Guy Laliberte was with his girlfriend, Margarita Rodionova, when they arrived at New City Gas.

Benjamin Heijrick (his artist name is Zoo Spirit) gave the opening show for Guy Laliberté at New City Gas.