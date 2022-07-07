Canadian Green Building Council

“I am proud and happy to receive this new distinction from the Council on Sustainable Building in Canada. It culminates nearly 30 years of effort and results to combine innovation, architectural quality and environmental protection first Saint Laurent And on a larger scale in Montreal. This award highlights, for example, more than 4,000 buildings that have been LEED certified or are in the process of being certified since 2012 in Saint Laurent. It also reflects our strategic planning, including the implementation of our approved Climate Contingency Plan in the fall of 2021. The latter aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions through several measures such as improving the energy performance of our public buildings. I finally received this award as encouragement to continue to do my best to respond to the climate emergency! »

Alain D’Souzamayor Saint Laurent

details

In 2014, Mr. Alain D’SouzaPreviously received the CaGBC Government Leadership Award. That same year, he was also awarded the Green Champion by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

He has also received many prestigious architectural awards in the past:

2019 – Quality Ambassador for Architecture – Ordre des Architectes du Québec

2017 – Excellence Award: Defender or Beneficiary of Architecture – Royal Institute of Architecture Canada (IRAC)

(IRAC) 2015 – Jean-Paul Lallier Award – Order of Urban Planners from Quebec

He has also just been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Municipal Green Fund (GMF) on May 5, 2022, a $1.65 billion fund managed by the FCM to support municipalities of all sizes across the country. Canada in implementing their sustainable development projects.

This new award from CaGBC recognizes over 30 years of achievements in architectural quality and activism in favor of sustainable development and environmental conservation.

Specifically, Mr. DeSousa is currently serving his sixth term as mayor Saint Laurent He sat on the Executive Committee of the City of Montreal for more than 11 years. He also served as a Board Member for the Montreal Metropolitan Community (CMM) from 2002 to 2017 and He was a member of its executive committee for eight years.

He has contributed to sustainable development and environmental policies in Montreal, moving it from planning to implementation.

Thanks to his commitment and determination, Saint Laurent In particular, in 2019 it became the first municipal entity in Quebec with more than 100,000 inhabitants to complete the final phase of the FCM Partner Program in Climate Protection. Biodiversity Corridor Saint Laurent Received two national awards since 2020 by the Royal Institute of Architecture in Canada (RAIC), the Canadian Institute of Planners and the Association of Landscape Architects in Canada. Bibliothèque du Boisé was awarded the 2017 Green Building Award by the RAIC and the permanent Conseil du bâtiment du Canada.

As La Presse noted recently, Saint Laurent It is where the greenest homes in Quebec are built.

