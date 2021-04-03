Star Académie: vibrant and luxurious variety

The country will be in the spotlight at Sunday’s Star Academy gala. Guilin Tanguy and Paul Darasch will join the candidates’ votes.

“It’s a nice gift, I think, because I listened to the party on Sunday and said to myself, ‘I hope they make way for the country. There, we have this week and we have a lot,’” says Guilin Tangway.





Emil Belludu will also pass.

This year’s male artist finds at his recent ADISQ concert it’s extremely inspiring to be able to share stage with singers of his age.

“I think it was inevitable. It should have happened to me. Nothing against the elderly, but it is.” Enjoyment To be able to look at yourself and say to yourself: This person has that strength, I have that strength, ”explains Emile Belludu.





Academics will also honor Luc Blamondon. They will perform some of the famous poet’s songs with Jeanette Reno and Bruno Pelletier.

Finally, viewers will be treated to a bold figure on the theme of freedom, directed by the academy’s art director, Mika.

The three candidates at risk this week are Annabelle, Jacob and Chien.