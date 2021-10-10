Difficulty complying with the rules at the Bell Center

On Saturday evening, about 15,000 spectators witnessed what no one had been able to experience in Quebec since the beginning of the pandemic.

Due to the latest health changes, the Bell Center has been commissioned to sell an entire house to the show of Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias.

The two singers performed many of their hits in front of an angry audience who, one evening, managed to forget about the health crisis.

Catherine Bouchard/TVA News

TVA Nouvelles also noted that a large number of spectators were unable to get up from their seats, although they had to remain seated. Many of them also removed the masks that were mandatory.

Catherine Bouchard/TVA News

However, the health passport check at the entrance seemed to be going smoothly. Evenco and Bell Center hired several additional employees in anticipation of this premiere of Full House nearly 19 months ago.

Catherine Bouchard/TVA News

Several disinfectant gel dispensers have also been installed at the four corners of the runway.

