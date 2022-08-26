Canadian Strongman Championship: Keven Malenfant-Caron in the Grand Slam

He earned his spot after claiming the title of Quebec’s third strongest man in a competition in late July. After ranking 15e In Canada last summer, he hopes to make his name and get a better position.

“Yeah, I’m better than last year, I’ve gained a lot of strength and this is a good year, we already have three strongmen who are going to be there in the top 10 in the world, I’m a giving person and when I get out of there I walk more, I’m going to do my best, I’m going to have fun And, when I’m out of competition, I can guarantee you that the sassy blonde will heat up the tank.” laughs the sympathetic strongman.

We can believe it…Moreover, the tournament takes place over three days, so it requires a lot of energy and a good recovery. Interestingly enough, Malenfant-Caron and all the other competitors will compete in an exceptional event, which was popularized by legendary strongman Louis Sayre.