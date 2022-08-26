Canadian Strongman Championship: Keven Malenfant-Caron in the Grand Slam

He earned his spot after claiming the title of Quebec’s third strongest man in a competition in late July. After ranking 15e In Canada last summer, he hopes to make his name and get a better position.
“Yeah, I’m better than last year, I’ve gained a lot of strength and this is a good year, we already have three strongmen who are going to be there in the top 10 in the world, I’m a giving person and when I get out of there I walk more, I’m going to do my best, I’m going to have fun And, when I’m out of competition, I can guarantee you that the sassy blonde will heat up the tank.” laughs the sympathetic strongman.
We can believe it…Moreover, the tournament takes place over three days, so it requires a lot of energy and a good recovery. Interestingly enough, Malenfant-Caron and all the other competitors will compete in an exceptional event, which was popularized by legendary strongman Louis Sayre.
“The big bounce By Louis Cyr If you listen to the movie He raised a table with a lot of people Promoter Jean Francois Caron brought a special machine for that you will not be human but weights and it will be the same movement as Louis Cyre For the 10th event this is a test that no one has trained and we will lift 1000 lbs It will be very, very heavy.
“Total creator. Evil zombie fan. Food evangelist. Alcohol practitioner. Web aficionado. Passionate beer advocate.”