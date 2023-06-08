How to cancel Bartleby Subscription

There’s no denying the value that online educational platforms like Bartleby offer. Offering a vast array of textbook solutions and expert Q&A, Bartleby is an amazing tool for students worldwide. However, circumstances change, and there might come a time when you need to cancel your subscription. As someone who has gone through this process, I will guide you through it and offer some valuable insights.

Bartleby Subscription

Before you proceed with the cancellation, it’s essential to understand what your Bartleby subscription entails. Bartleby provides access to an expansive digital library of textbooks and solutions, as well as expert assistance. Depending on your academic needs, you may have opted for Bartleby Learn, Bartleby Write, or both. Ensure you know which services you’ve subscribed to.

Why Cancel to Bartleby Subscription?

There are a multitude of reasons why someone might choose to cancel their Bartleby subscription. Some individuals may find they’re not utilizing the service as much as anticipated. Others may have completed their studies or found an alternative platform better suited to their needs.

In my case, I finished my academic journey and found no further need for Bartleby’s services, leading me to cancel my subscription.

Step-by-Step Guide to Cancel Your Bartleby Subscription

Canceling your Bartleby subscription is relatively straightforward. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Log into Your Account: Access the Bartleby website from a desktop browser and log into your account. While you can view your account details on the Bartleby app, the cancellation process must be performed on the website.

Access Your Account Settings: Once logged in, navigate to your account settings. You’ll find this option in the drop-down menu that appears when you hover over your name on the top-right corner of the page.

Go to Subscriptions: Within your account settings, locate the ‘Subscriptions’ section. Here, you’ll see a list of all the Bartleby services to which you’re currently subscribed.

Choose to Cancel: Find the subscription you wish to cancel, then click on ‘Cancel’ or ‘Cancel Subscription’ next to it.

Confirm Cancellation: After clicking ‘Cancel’, you will be asked to confirm your decision. Bartleby may present some offers to try and convince you to remain subscribed. However, if you’re set on canceling, proceed with the confirmation.

Verify Your Cancellation: Always make sure your cancellation has been processed. This can be done by checking your email for a confirmation from Bartleby, or revisiting the ‘Subscriptions’ section on your account to confirm your subscription status.

Points to Remember

While the process is simple, it’s vital to remember these key points:

Billing Cycle : If you cancel mid-way through your billing cycle, Bartleby does not offer a refund for the remaining days. However, you can still access the service until the end of the current billing period.

: If you're subscribed to more than one Bartleby service, you need to cancel each subscription individually.

: If you’re subscribed to more than one Bartleby service, you need to cancel each subscription individually. Cancellation Confirmation: Always ensure that you receive a confirmation for your cancellation, either on-screen or via email.

Addressing Issues with Bartleby

If your decision to cancel is influenced by issues with the platform, such as cost, complexity, or unsatisfactory service, consider reaching out to Bartleby’s customer service. They may offer a solution or provide a discount that could sway your decision.

Alternatives to Bartleby

Once you’ve canceled your subscription, you might be seeking other learning resources. There are many alternatives available, both paid and free, that can aid in your educational journey: