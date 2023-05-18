How to Cancel Xbox Game Pass: Complete Guide

The Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service from Microsoft that provides access to a library of games for a monthly fee. While it’s a fantastic service for many gamers, there might be a variety of reasons why you may want to cancel your subscription. Whether you’re not getting your money’s worth, planning on switching platforms, or merely need to cut back on expenses, this detailed guide will walk you through the process of cancelling your Xbox Game Pass subscription.

How to Cancel Xbox Game Pass On an Xbox Console

Open Guide

From the Home screen on your Xbox console, press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide.

Navigate to the “Profile & System”

Once the guide is open, use the bumpers or the joystick on your controller to navigate to the “Profile & system” tab, which is represented by your gamerpic.

Select “Settings”

In the “Profile & System” tab, select “Settings”.

Go to “Account”

In the “Settings” menu, navigate to the “Account” tab.

Select “Subscriptions”

Within the “Account” tab, select “Subscriptions”.

Choose “Xbox Game Pass”

You’ll see a list of all the subscriptions tied to your Microsoft account. Scroll through the list until you find “Xbox Game Pass” and select it.

Cancel Subscription

After selecting “Xbox Game Pass”, you will have a few options. Select “Cancel subscription” and follow the prompts to complete the cancellation process.

How to Cancel Xbox Game Pass On a PC

Go to the Microsoft Website

Open your web browser and navigate to the Microsoft website.

Sign In

Click the “Sign in” button at the top right corner of the screen and sign in with the Microsoft account that’s associated with your Xbox Game Pass.

Navigate to “Services & subscriptions”

Once you’re signed in, click on your profile picture at the top right corner of the screen. From the dropdown menu that appears, select “Services & subscriptions”.

Locate “Xbox Game Pass”

On the “Services & Subscriptions” page, you’ll find a list of all the Microsoft services you’re subscribed to. Find “Xbox Game Pass” in the list.

Cancel Subscription

Click on “Manage” next to “Xbox Game Pass”, and then click on “Cancel subscription”. Follow the on-screen prompts to finalize the cancellation process.

How to Cancel Xbox Game Pass On a Mobile Device

Open the Xbox App

On your mobile device, open the Xbox app. If you don’t have it installed, you can download it from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Sign In

Tap the profile icon at the top left corner of the screen and sign in with your Microsoft account.

Navigate to “Settings”

Once you’re signed in, tap the profile icon again, and then tap “Settings” at the bottom of the menu that appears.

Go to “Subscriptions”

In the “Settings” menu, tap “Subscriptions”.

Choose “Xbox Game Pass”

You’ll see a list of your current subscriptions. Tap on “Xbox Game Pass”.

Cancel Subscription

Tap “Cancel subscription”, then follow the prompts to complete the cancellation.