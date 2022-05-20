Many new features to discover on Apple Arcade

is that day Deformed card contestants Coming to Apple Arcade! A kart game that features many famous cartoon characters such as Family Guy, King of the Hill, and others.

Friends console: for more access

Apple recently unveiled a new Works on its devices to improve accessibility. For Apple Arcade, what we are interested in is the Buddy Controller function, which allows an assistant or friend to help control the game by allowing the Enter It can come from two separate controllers for the same player. Buddy Controller is fully compatible with Warped Kart Racer and other Apple Arcade games like NBA 2K22 Arcade EditionAnd Wild FlowersAnd LEGO Star Wars: Castaways . The latter is moreover Created by Gameloft Montreal.

Content Updates

stradal club gear – Launch of an in-game Super Carta event, where players can win a McLaren 570S if their club completes 100% of Carta. Clubs that do not complete Carta 100% will get a discount on the purchase of the car via in-game currency up to the amount of effort they put in.

Disney Brawl Mania – Experience two new themed events for a limited time that guarantee the popular Disney characters, The Beast and Maleficent.

Temple Run: Puzzle Adventure – New update adds Mirror Story mission, update 60 new puzzles and tournaments.

simon cat – the story of time – Unlock new player avatars, plus 100 new levels.

Zen Pinball Party – Try the new Williams Pinball table: Black Rose.

PocketBuild + – Players will be able to add cats to their worlds, as well as various cat-themed items and accessories.

Transformers: Tactical Arena – The launch of the Map Shop, which gives players the ability to spend extra Ore-13 to progress, upgrade their maps, and buy emotes, avatars, and banners.

Read also: 15 games worth a subscription to Apple Arcade