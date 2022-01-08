Celebrate on a Plane: It’s not easy to divert an airplane

Cutting out your crazy Sunwing flight and landing in the US to end the party might sound like a good idea, but it’s not quite that simple.

“Steering a plane is not something that can be done in five minutes. The captain has to notify the company, it takes a new pass, and customs should be ready to welcome us. It takes a good half an hour, three quarters of an hour. Depending on where the plane is in relation to its destination We’ll wonder if it’s really worth the effort,” explains Frederic Goffin—an airline pilot and flight instructor.

“The rules are very clear: the pilots never go out [du cockpit]It’s a security issue. We rely a lot on the information we receive from the booth. What was said or not told to the pilots? The flight attendants may have said, “We can still hold out for a while,” another pilot, Dominic Doust, added.

There are operational implications of a flash landing. […] We had a crazy gang partying in the back, but from what we know, they were a relatively humorous gang, so I don’t know if I wanted to be the guy who told them, “In the end, we don’t go to our destination anymore”, given the level of indiscipline, ” Add.

Had there been a real danger, the pilots would not hesitate to land, Mr. Goffin believes.

“Of course costs will always play out, but if safety is compromised, money is not an issue, all companies will send the plane back to Earth, no matter where it is. Or how much it costs,” he says.

Private flight, same rules

Note that the usual rules apply to this flight, even if it is not open to the general public.

“It’s not impossible that the flight attendants give the passengers a little space at first, and they say to themselves, ‘Well, it’s the people who party, they don’t bother anyone.’ But after an hour, the alcohol starts working and you lose control,” says Dominic Daust.

