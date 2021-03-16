CH: Ducharme Fully Satisfied – TVA Sports

After winning just one of their previous four matches, the Canadians managed to stop their slide momentarily. Thanks to a continuous 60-minute effort, during which he took care not to complicate his life, Habs managed to defeat the tough Winnipeg Jets.

Dominic Ducharme, who did not hesitate, at the end of the unfortunate match on Saturday evening, was pleased to blame his players for their poor performances. Yesterday, it was just the opposite.

“I loved the way we played. I loved what we did collectively. From the goalkeeper to the forwards, including the defenders,” said the Canadian coach.

Closer to airplanes

Thanks to this gain, Montreal residents, who still sit fourth in the North Division, are still avoiding letting planes widen the gap ahead of them. As a result, they maintained a three-point distance from the Canucks and a playoff was ruled out.

The Hab is just past mid-season, and every point earned becomes more important. Likewise, preventing the opponent from collecting even one point becomes necessary as well.

In this regard, Al-Kindy did a lot of work to keep his weak lead at the end of the match, before Tyler Toffoli let his teammates breathe thanks to his goal into the empty nets.

“We didn’t lose confidence. We didn’t like the way we played in Calgary. We wanted to go back to the way we played in the previous six games. It sure ended the way right, after losing a point to Vancouver in the last minute, that is another step to …” Forward to us. “

Chiarot: The season is over

In the morning, al-Kindi announced that Ben Shiarout would have to be absent for six to eight weeks. The defender had to undergo surgery on his right hand due to a fracture sustained during his fight against GT Miller. So he should remain on the sidelines until the end of the season.

“It brings an additional challenge for our team. This loss should be compensated for by the personnel who have added to the training.”

Yesterday, Xavier Ouellet played his first game of the season, replacing Victor Mitte. The Al-Kindy coach had completely upset the defenders’ pairs.

On top of that, once back in Montreal, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Cal Fleury, Otto Liskinen or Josh Brock get a chance to play for the big club at some point. Ducharme, however, did not want to get wet in these potential hearings.

“We want to find the best balance possible. There are things we want to see and we will play matches one by one.”