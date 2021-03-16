14-year-old arrested after the death of a girl

A 14-year-old was arrested after the death of a six-year-old girl in Indiana.

Little Grace Ross was reported to have disappeared on Friday shortly after 6:30 pm in New Carlisle.

Less than two hours later, police discovered his body in a local forest.

The South Bend Tribune reported that a 14-year-old teenager has been arrested in connection with the case.

The authorities have not released details of the circumstances of the death and the relationship of the boy and the girl.

Influenced by the tragedy, more than 200 people took part in a vigil in Grace’s honor Sunday evening.

“Everyone loved the grace.” The girl’s mother, Michelle Ross, said at the rally, “She was so kind to everyone.”

She could meet someone on the street and say, ‘Hey, my name is Grace and I’m six.’

Likewise, the principal of her elementary school praised the girl’s kindness.

“There are a few children I remember from day one in school. But Grace, I remembered it from day one,” Tara Bush explained.

“You can make him smile, even under his mask. I can tell you that she was smiling the whole time.”

No charges have been filed in this case at this time.