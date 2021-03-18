ATP: Denis Shapovalov in the arenas in Dubai

Thursday Mar 18, 2021 at 8:43 am

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Denis Shapovalov advanced to the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Thursday after defeating Frenchman Jeremy Shardy 7-5 6-4.

Shapovalov, seeded three, was in control of the transmission. Richmond Hill, Ontario, the tennis player got 93% of the points when the first ball was played, and 83% with the second ball.

“I’ve been very interested in serving me in training over the past few weeks,” Shapovalov said. I spent a lot of time on it, try different services and it has more variety. I am definitely happy with the way I serve. We hope it continues. “

Al-Kindy, ranked 12th in the world, did not face the slightest bullet breaking during the meeting. Chardy, the 53rd racket on the planet, has been broken twice on numerous occasions.

“I just think I played well on breakpoints and important points. I was able to play matches on my mission quite freely which helped me put in more pressure.”

Shapovalov is now enjoying a perfect 3-0 career against the Frenchman.

He also advanced to the semifinals of his 12th career. Shapovalov will face the winner in the duel between South Africa’s Lloyd Harris and Japan’s Kei Nishikori.