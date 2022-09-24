CH Triple in the first game of the season according to “JiC”.

A few days before the Montreal Canadiens pre-season schedule kicks off, which begins on Monday, one can imagine what Martin St-Louis’ training will look like in the first game of the season.

Even if the practice seems premature even before the traditional “Whites vs Reds” tag team match kicks off, this Sunday Jean-Charles Lagoy introduced the streak combination he’s expected to see on the Bell Center ice on October 12.

It should be remembered that no less than 74 athletes are present at the club’s camp in Brossard, including nine goalkeepers.

“I have a lot of puzzle pieces on attack and like to make lines that swing, for me. I just couldn’t compose them,” he explained in the preamble to ‘Season Ticket’ to GCFriday.

“Yesterday I finally found some interesting combinations. I humbly present to you my four potential lines for the Canadian in the opening match.

The “JiC” design takes into account Paul Byron’s injury and has a surprising peculiarity: Juraj Slafkovsky, the first overall pick at the 2022 auction, does not appear alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

Besides, Sean Monahan and Kirby Dash are on the same trio, anyone?

Finally, don’t tell Michael “Motley Crue” Pezzetta, but if it comes to Jean-Charles Lajoie, he’ll take a very limited role.

