Charming little corners of Seton Village

Returning to London, he continued west. What a charming little corner of the city! This Nick Sweetman mural on the garage door pairs perfectly with the yellow and purple spring flowers framing it.

Turning around in the adjacent lane, you’ll discover an old stable whose second floor seems to have been stopped in time. Continue to explore the neighborhood to the west, down Euclid Street, home to the homes of the other fairies. Then head east on Follis Avenue to Karma Lane.

Karma is karma

We finish off the Seton Village circuit in style. As the labels say, you’ll find food collaborations down this aisle. We can’t miss Karma Cooperative Society, with a huge mural covering its sides.

In contrast, there is a very good example of a phenomenon that we will see more often in Toronto: ‘rickshaw homes’: ‘lane houses’, which are generally used as secondary rental properties.

The Karmahaus It was built in 2020 at a cost of $400,000 by the owner and founder of North on Sixty, a company committed to the most advanced processes for efficient, sustainable, and environmentally friendly building. Because… Karma is Karma.

Today’s column in Seton Village completes the latest walking guide by local author Natalie Brizzo: The best urban tours in Toronto that you can get amazon.ca Or by contacting the author directly: [email protected]. You can pick up your order at 299 Booth Avenue. The author also delivers in Toronto, and Canada Post handles other destinations.