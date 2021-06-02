Back to work: Canadians seduced by the hybrid paradigm

Despite this urgency, most respondents are concerned about how employers will react to it. 81% of those surveyed believe their manager is neither ready nor equipped for such a transition, and nearly half (49%) believe that continuing to work remotely, even part-time, may be detrimental to them.

So they fear not being promoted or being discriminated against. In fact, 46% of Canadians believe their managers will treat them differently or punish them if they don’t show up to the office daily.

Canadians are clearly very concerned about how this will be implemented. For many companies, this is uncharted territory. However, risks can be managed through supportive measures, such as training, technology, guidelines and policies,” says Doron Melnick.

In order for an employer to be better prepared, 81% of respondents believe they should be trained to manage a team that works in a mixed workplace.

There is still some concern

Many Canadians (63%) say they want to physically return to the office. Although the pandemic has proven that employees can work independently, they are less satisfied with their jobs because they work from home.

Comments Lee Harris, Managing Partner, who heads the KPMG division responsible for Federal Affairs: Governmental Matters.

However, the virus remains a concern. So respondents are afraid of alternative catching. The vast majority (72%) are afraid of public transportation and 59% are afraid of having to travel to work in their province, such as in Canada or abroad.

Most employees (68%) fear contracting the virus from a colleague who is asymptomatic or who comes to work despite his condition.