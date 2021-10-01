The real return of the seventh player

For many, a Canadian game at the Bell Center, in front of more than 21,000 spectators, is but a distant memory. 570 days, to be more precise.

• Read also: Logistics to tame

• Read also: Relaxation of wellness procedures: Bell Center and Videotron Center in full capacity

This line will end on October 8, when the new facilities announced by the county government on Thursday, will allow the provision of sporting and cultural events, where people have allocated seating, in front of places filled with maximum capacity.

This means that the Canadian will return home on October 16 against the New York Rangers, in front of the Bale Center filled for the first time since March 10, 2020.

“It gives extra energy, that’s for sure,” coach Dominique Ducharme admitted on Thursday. It’s been a long time since we’ve known this. It sure is positive. I also find it a good thing for people here. In Quebec, we did it well. Whether people reward this way, at the Bell Center or elsewhere, that’s fine. It is positive. “

Ironically, in the Canadian camp, players like Josh Anderson or Tyler Toffoli never had the opportunity to play against a full Bale position with CH, even though they already had a full season on the team. Blue, white and red uniform.

Defender Jeff Petrie added: “It’s exciting to reconnect with our fans at Bale Center.” We will return to what we remember. As for the new players, they have already played for the Bale position, but for the opposing team. They will have a chance to discover a special environment. You want to play with the home team and feel that energy when you jump on the ice. It’s good news. “

Note that the maximum capacity of the Bell center has been set at 21105, a hundred less than normal due to the redevelopment of certain divisions, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

“One less fork”

This news does not affect the Bell Center only because all other sports stands in Quebec that have designated seating will be able to take advantage of it. Laval Rocket games at Place Bell and Trois-Rivières Lions games at Coliseum Videotron as well as games from 12 markets in Quebec can be offered by QMJHL to its full capacity.

This includes the Center Vidéotron de Québec, whose date October 8 will coincide with the presentation of a clash between the Remparts de Québec and

Bay Como length.

“This is great good news. We will be able to accommodate more spectators while doing this in a very safe way. It will also allow us to work on organizing the boxing parties of greater importance,” notes Martin Tremblay, COO of Quebec Sports and Entertainment Group.

GYM Group President Yvonne Michel agrees with this latest statement. The number of spectators allowed in the stands reduced the return on investment, which made the organization of world-class boxing events more difficult.

“We are planning to hold events at Place Bell and Bell Center in December and that was one of the issues as well as all the other health measures. The organization was very complicated. It’s a big thorn in the side that takes us away.

“We made a pledge with our athletes that we wanted to move forward even with the restrictions. We had an event on August 28 and we didn’t want it to be a one-time event. We want to do it every month and it has made our job so much easier.”

Doom comfort

A few weeks after it was announced that the Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Championship would be held despite spectator restrictions, previously set at 7,500, the event’s general manager, Patrick Dome, received more good news on Thursday.

“That’s what everyone wanted. There are still restrictions, but we’re on the safe side. We happened in February so maybe more facilitation will be announced by then. We’ll have a tournament, but it won’t be like the other tournaments. Between the ages of 5 and 11, we had still gained a lot.”

In collaboration with Jean-Francois Chaumont