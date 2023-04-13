Cheap Europe Discover beautiful cities where you don’t spend a fortune on your vacation

Seville

Gardens of the Royal Alcazar in Seville

On the Iberian Peninsula you will find many cities, whose treasures are worth discovering. Our top tip is colorful and sunny Seville, the pearl of Andalusia.

A taste of life in the rhythm of flamenco is an offer that cannot be refused. And Seville, which is not often shown on the tourist map of Panglao, invites you to dance. The city has a wonderful and hospitable atmosphere and seeks to attract the attention of tourists. You can find out for the fact that all monuments, galleries, and museums have reduced admission every Monday. Places like the Real Alcazar or the Hospital de la Caridad have completely free admission.

The city’s gardens and parks are filled with fountains, orange trees, and indoor plants. Public dancing can be seen in the alleys of La Carboneria, and the Palacio de Espana offers decorative beauties. Panorama hunters head to Setas de Sevilla or to the top of the tower at Torre de Oro. Did you hurt your legs? Take a seat at the bodegas, where you can purchase fortified wines from rustic cellars. You’ll forget to cut all the stems.

When you pay for your accommodation a little bit by walking and research available discounts and seasonal events, your stay in Seville will become incredibly cheap. Even with a hostel, you can get by with €7,085 (1,650,200K) per day.