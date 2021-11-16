Claudette Dion: “It’s more serious…” Celine Dion’s sister gives her her latest news

Celine Dion is sick. On October 19, the Quebec singer spoke on her Instagram account to announce a very sad news for her fans. The star, who was due to perform at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas for a series of concerts, had to announce that her visit was suspended.

“My heart is heartbroken by this situation. My team and I have been working on our new show for 8 months, and not being able to take the stage in November saddens me more than words. […] “I have to focus on my health to get better quickly,” explained Rene Angell’s widow. Very quickly, fans of the pop star became worried about their idol.

Her older sister, Claudette Dion, however, wanted to be reassured, in the columns of Paris Match. “What’s happening to him is painful. But nothing serious, otherwise she would have told me. Celine doesn’t hesitate to open up and ask for advice when something goes wrong. I know she’s in good spirits,” I confided her October 27.

Forced to rest, it is again Celine Dion’s sister, Claudette, who broadcasts her news in the media. And the young woman gave new statements to the Quebec television channel TVA Nouvelles. According to her, the news is reassuring.

“We are not worried, because if it had been so serious, we would have known. And the speech does not speak of it because it is more dangerous than one hears: this is not the speech at all. We know that she is well surrounded, she is smart and we are not worried.” Claudette Dion has not provided information about the supposed return of her sister to the front of the stage.

A few months ago, Celine Dion confided in Claudette who has “leg cramps.” These “acute and persistent muscle spasms” mentioned in the official press release are increasingly disabling the star.

“I think she’s pushed a little hard and her muscles are talking to her. Céline wants to give more than the machine allows her (…) This isn’t the first time this has happened to her. She should take a little vacation, learn to listen to herself,” she added to TVA Nouvelles. And not push her machine too far.The beginning of recovery.