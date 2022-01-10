Clement Venturini: “Not an exact science” – News

From the start, Clément Venturini’s work was off a poor standstill in the French cyclo-cross championship, which was contested on Sunday afternoon in Liévin. The AG2R Citroën team rider has not been able to climb upstream and must leave the tricolor jersey of Joshua Dubau, his runner-up for the past two years in Flamanville and Pontchâteau (see ranking). “It would be weird to not have the tricolor jersey anymore, but cycling is not an exact science, otherwise the others wouldn’t start the race. It’s a bit unfortunate to put this shirt away, but I think it would be a pleasure for some to be worn by someone other than myself.‘, slips to DirectVelo.

He was caught in traffic from the start. “I fell twice. You pushed me, no one gives a gift, that’s how it is. I found myself on the bridge, leashes crooked. I walked away, but stayed focused, telling myself the race is long“.But up front, Fabian Dube, Yan Gra and Joshua Dubau are back on top, still unreachable by Leon.”I just wasn’t going faster than them. It might be hard to hear but I’m running for the title, not fifth. I wanted to finish the race but when you take the race back it’s always hard“.

You must also know how to lose.

The former junior world champion would like to salute the victory of the new French champion. “I know how to run to win, but you also have to know how to lose. Today, I’m honestly very happy with Joshua Dubow’s victory. He totally deserves it, he’s been doing it all season and he’s the best French playerFor his part, he considers himself.More or less on time compared to [s]We have a walking plan. I wasn’t early, but I wasn’t late either. This Sunday was a little special. I love clay but when there is little return“.

The season for the French Elite Champion’s four-wheel-drive crossover never stops at Levine. “I’m going on a road track with the team and then I’m going to the World Cup Tour in Flamanville. After that, if I am selected to participate in the World Championships, I will go“.