Comedy: Free Shows in August

After canceling the 2020 edition, the comedy! Fest-Québec is reborn in a completely redesigned formula based on the epidemic. The mixed festival will not take place over just one month instead of two weeks, from July 28 to August 28, but all shows, whether virtual or face-to-face, will be free.

Dozens of events will be offered for free thanks to ComediHa Financial Partners! But also thanks to the contribution of all government, municipal, provincial and federal levels, in particular the $ 400 million aid announced three weeks ago by Minister of Canadian Heritage, Stephen Gilbault, to support local festivals and events.

The Comedy Festival will initially take place online, on its new platform, ComediHa.tv.

But the festival’s general manager, Jose Charland, is also promising important programs face-to-face, at home and abroad.

She said, “We are in the process of developing a new plan for the exterior.” magazine. We want to go out and get to know people as much as possible. You have to make them want to laugh and be entertained, no matter how. ”

The content of the program will be revealed in the coming weeks, as the organization is still in discussion with Public Health, among other things regarding authorized standards abroad.

“This will have a huge impact on the deployment of our websites,” says the general manager. We believe that in the next few days and weeks there will be announcements at this level. In terms of short-term predictability, things are getting trickier, although of course we realize that things could change during the summer. […] But we hope to be able to fully complete our project, with all the measures that this involves. “

We know that the Six Traditional Parties, which were captured for TV, are coming back.

As for the festival extension, which will start earlier and end later than usual, José Charland indicates that it will reach the largest possible number of spectators, given the reduced metrics.

► Comedy Fest-Québec will take place from July 28 to August 28.

