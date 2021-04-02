Saguenay – Lac-Saint-Jean: Robert Hakim will be honored

Robert Hakim’s name could survive one of his recent projects, as Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean’s Minister Responsible for Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Andrée Laforest, confirmed Thursday that she intends to pursue his idea. Mobile stage.

The producer presented Minister Laforst with a new idea a few weeks ago: a mobile theater. Mr. Hakim died on Wednesday of cancer, and he could not see his project fruition.

However, the idea took off in the last 24 hours. Several municipalities said they are ready to contribute financially to the $ 200,000 project.

On the other hand, according to the development of public health directives, there should be a festival of world rhythms. Contracts signed for the 2020 edition have been postponed to 2021. Among the artists, a regular at the festival, is Marco Cagliari.

“I can’t wait to be in Saguenay, make up.” Turns out To Robert, for his extraordinary legacy, the singer-songwriter, who made fifteen participations in the festival, commented.

The World Beer Festival should also resume service this summer. Its spokesperson, Geoff Bodrault, will release its first official edition. Although canceled last year, the product was generous.

“He sent me a check, although the event was canceled,” he recalls. No product would have done this … it’s really their account! “

Robert Hakim also expressed his pride in the project to offer fireworks on Saint Anne Bridge. To the end, he would have sought to make the area shine.