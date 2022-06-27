Companies will compensate employees who have had an abortion in another country

Tech companies such as Meta and Microsoft as well as players in finance, entertainment and many other key sectors of the US economy offered on Friday to offset the thousands of dollars it would cost to travel for health care: voluntary interruption of pregnancy (IVG).

This is particularly the case with Disney, which said Friday that it understands the implications of new restrictions on abortion. However, the company remains committed to providing access to quality health care, including abortion, a company spokesperson said. Thus, out-of-state family planning and reproductive health services will be compensated.

A spokesman for JPMorgan Chase, America’s largest bank, which employs 170,000 people in the United States, said it wants Equal access to health care for all its employees . This bank will cover transportation costs for employees who will have to travel more than 80 kilometers to receive certain health care services, including abortion.

A few US companies had already announced this position in May when the US Supreme Court draft ended up on the news site. Politico. Starbucks, Tesla, Yelp, Airbnb, Netflix, JPMorgan, PayPal and Reddit, among others, have assured their employees that they will be covered to obtain an abortion.

On Friday, other companies adopted a similar stance, such as Disney and Meta, the parent company of the social networking network Facebook. Other companies must be added to this list.

Meta will provide reimbursement for out-of-state employee expenses, but as permitted by law. We are in the process of evaluating the best way to do this, given the legal complexities involved. The social media company insisted.

As the world’s most diversified healthcare company, we strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities and make health more affordable for the people we serve. Meanwhile, Johnson & Johnson has recalled its healthcare decisions It should be determined by individuals in cooperation with their caregivers .

Thousands of dollars have been refunded

Online streaming giant Netflix plans to compensate its employees with $10,000 for an abortion. This amount may also apply to the dependent.

Zillow will reimburse $7,500 for women who have had out-of-state abortions, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, $4,000.

Microsoft has confirmed that it will cover health care costs such as an abortion if access to this service is limited in the area where the employee lives, a spokesperson confirmed.

Sites like Bumble Inc. have also spoken out. and OkCupid, which operates online dating apps, reported that women who work for them can continue to receive reproductive health care, including abortions.

OkCupid was horrified by the news of the cancellation of the Roe v. valley. It’s a gender issue and a human rights issue said Melissa Hobby, Marketing Director of OkCupid.

CVS Health, for its part, insisted new resolution [d’invalider Roe c. Wade]We evaluate ways to deliver the best coverage to our colleagues, clients and consumers .

UnitedHealth Group, the largest US health insurer, said it was reviewing the Supreme Court’s decision.

Other companies that will support women seeking abortions include Lyft, Uber, BuzzFeed, Patagonia, Box, Condé Nast, Intuit and Warner Brothers.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that protected the right to abortion nationwide. Henceforth, various US states have the right to pass legislation to prohibit, limit or allow abortion on their territory.

Since then, many voices have risen in the United States and elsewhere in the world to denounce this historic decision by the highest US court.