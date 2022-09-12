Competition begins for local talent from the Québec de Baseball team | Fodrell Solange

After yesterday’s opening ceremony, the Canadian Niagara Falls 2022 Games start in earnest today. So at 1 p.m., it will be the turn of the Quebec men’s baseball team to enter the ring, with four players from Vaudrell and Valfield.

Until August 21, the 2022 Canadian Games will be an opportunity to discover the next generation of athletes from each province. And among those who will defend Quebec, there are many athletes from our regions.

Four talents from here to wear the colors of Quebec

They affirm loudly and are proud to represent Quebec. And if they were only officially talking about medals, their eyes seemed to be firmly directed towards the most gold ever. It must be said that at this level of excellence, talent is necessarily accompanied by great ambition.

Jeremy Bellon (Salberry de Valleyfield):

Jeremy baby ball. A ball he hasn’t left since the age of four. Launcher, sees himself turning into a professional in a few years. The first step for a young man is to ascertain what he wants.”To represent his province and prove our identity to other lands.”

Remy LeMay (Saint Martin):

A field player, Remy will have to use his speed to help his team.

Marek Lalonde (Salberry de Valleyfield):

A Shortstop player, Marek will be responsible for covering second base if the shot is dropped, with a runner at first base. A central role in the game.

Jacob Wallace (Bincore):

Right bowler and first baseball player, Jacob has been playing baseball for only 4 years. A young man does not stop him from thinking big “My goal is to put in a good performance and help my team win a medal. It will be a great gift for my 16th birthday which I will celebrate in Canada games on August 9th.“Jeremy, Marek, Remy and their colleagues will do their best to give him the Christmas gift he hopes to receive.

place to compete

The first game is today at 1 pm against New Brunswick.