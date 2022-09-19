COMSOL: Making Simulations Work for Everyone

We all, or almost all, have one in our pockets and use it daily to perform various tasks. It’s the smartphone. Its ease of use hides an unusual complexity. imagined. In this compendium of techniques, a microphone, a battery, an antenna, and an electronic component are assembled … Each of these elements operates according to its own physical laws: acoustics, electrochemistry, electromagnetic, thermal, mechanical … to the extent possible, from a stage Research and development, from the proper functioning of such an object that can be seen as a set of interlocking bricks and integrated into a whole? By resorting to simulation, and taking into account the multi-physics aspect, the instrument chosen must be adapted. This is the case for the solution proposed by COMSOL. The company is already developing simulation software capable of managing several physics simultaneously!

simple implementation

The principle is simple and its implementation is easier than one might imagine. Whether you are an engineer, researcher, project manager or technical director… the interface guides you in designing and assembling your model, block by block, and each element is given a specific physical law chosen from a large library of laws. And all this in one program interface! Whatever your R&D project and area of ​​innovation, COMSOL Multiphysics® can be of use to you by providing you with a dedicated modeling and simulation toolbox, which is moreover scalable and can be enriched according to your needs.

All the fields? Automotive, aviation and aerospace players have been persuaded for a long time and it is only natural that they include a modeling step in their innovation process. There are other areas of activity in which simulation is less reflective, less part of the culture, yet will have a lot to gain by being interested in it. Thus, in healthcare, simulation will help save the 5 to 10 year or two that is normally required for the product development, validation and approval process.

Anti-corrosion

Another area that could benefit from more simulations is the study of corrosion: in fact, this phenomenon leads to losses estimated at several billion euros each year in France and makes the French fleet of nuclear reactors vulnerable, as a recent report by ASN l. Here the simulation will be useful in revealing targeted protective measures.

Outside of these areas of activity, there is still a long way to go… and this will be even more important in these times of climate change: physical models abound when one is interested in meteorology, glacier flow, and carbon dioxide storage, especially topical topics explored in detail in Modeling research labs thanks!

There is no doubt that simulation has a bright future ahead. And if you have an idea, COMSOL is here to discuss it and support you in making it happen.