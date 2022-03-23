In Canada, Justin Trudeau remained in power until 2025 after a new coalition agreement

“This Support and Trust Agreement is now in force and will remain so until the end of this Parliament in 2025.This was stated by the Prime Minister during a press conference.

Justin Trudeau, 50, in power since 2015, justified this agreement with the fourth formation of Parliament by making it clear that it would allow the government to “Operate steadily and predictably“.”With so much instability around us, Canadians need stability.‘, he justified long ago on Twitter.

Nobody wins when polarization, dysfunction and obstruction take over our Parliament. That’s why today we announced a deal with the NDP to get Parliament to deliver real results for Canadians. Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 22 2022

This is not an official coalition as no National Party member has entered government, but the two parties will vote together in the House of Commons for new tax, environmental or health measures and housing.

So the National Party accepts”Support the government on trust and budget issuesTo avoid toppling the government, according to a press release, a vote on the federal budget, always a crucial moment, will take place in the coming weeks in Ottawa.

Contrasting visions

“It is in the nature of politics itself to offer conflicting visions, but no one is benefiting from the growing polarization and parliamentary dysfunction that prevents Canadians from achieving these outcomes.said Jagmeet Singh, leader of the National Democratic Party.

Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen denounced this.coalition“, which will have”Disastrous effects on the Canadian economy“And it proves that Justin Trudeau wants”Stay in power at any cost“.