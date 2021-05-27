Judge gives Brad Pitt joint custody of his children

Several US media outlets reported, Wednesday, that a California judge granted US actor Brad Pitt joint custody of his children in divorce proceedings with his ex-wife, actress Angelina Jolie, who is claiming sole custody.

Neither the actors’ lawyers nor Brad Pitt, 57, press attache, responded to requests from Agence France-Presse.

According to the TMZ news site, the ruling, issued by retired Judge John Oderkerk, who works in private and not in court, confirms the validity of the principle of equal custody.

This comes nearly five years after Angelina Jolie (46 years old today) filed for divorce in September 2016. The actress has taken legal action to obtain a judge’s removal in the case, which is still in progress.

This decision concerns five of the six children of the ex-spouses, Maddox Jolie-Pitt (19) of legal age, who can be appealed to in civil justice.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have not formally married since April 2019, but they have yet to solve their property sharing problem.

In 2018, the Hollywood stars reached a temporary agreement for the joint custody of their children, on terms that remained confidential, but were unable to agree on a permanent formula.

The FBI has launched an investigation following an incident reported by TMZ that was to take place in September 2016. During a plane flight, Brad Pitt allegedly verbally and physically attacked his children. At the end of their investigations, the US Federal Police decided not to initiate any trial.

Seeing a decade as the most glamorous couple in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were officially together from 2005 to 2016. They had three biological children together, and Brad Pitt officially adopted Maddox, Bucks, and Zahra.