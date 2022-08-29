Controversial holidays | Hillary Clinton Supports Finland’s Prime Minister

(Washington) “Keep on dancing”: Former US Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton endorsed Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Sunday, whose supposed taste of partying earned her controversy around the world.

In a tweet posted on her official account, Hillary Clinton posted a photo of herself dancing with her arm raised, taken in April 2012 at Café Havana, in Cartagena, Colombia.

“I’m here in Cartagena when I was there for a meeting as Secretary of State,” Hillary Clinton wrote, adding, “Keep dancing, @marinsanna.”

Sanna Marin reacted quickly, tweeting “Thank you, Hillary Clinton.”

The world’s youngest female prime minister, at 36, has become the subject of controversy after videos of her having fun and dancing with friends and celebrities were leaked.

The controversy escalated further after the publication of a photo of two women lifting their tops at a party organized in July at his residence, forcing Sana Marin to apologize.

Finnish tabloids renamed it “Sana Party”.

Hillary Clinton, 74, led US diplomacy from 2009 to 2013 under President Barack Obama. She was also a failed candidate for the White House, being defeated by Donald Trump in 2016, as well as the senator and first lady of the United States.