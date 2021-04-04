Corey Berry to save Nick Suzuki

This morning my colleague Renault Bourbonis informs you of that Tyler Toffoli is back in the Al-Kindy formation In training and that the team’s top scorer this season, he was paired for the occasion on the right of Gisbury Kotkaniemi with Jonathan Drouin.

The changes come as Nick Suzuki scores his worst points of the season in a strength match.

In fact, as the excellent journalist Alexander Gascon mentioned in his article, Nick Suzuki is currently going through a very difficult period.

The young center did not smooth the scoreboard with five out of five in 10 matches. The final point of that draw goes back to March 4 in a 7-1 win over Winnipeg Jets.

This is not all. Since March 6, the Habs striker has only collected 3 points, plus a -6 difference.

However, during that streak, Suzuki was most of the time paired with his favorite winger since the start of the season, Jonathan Drouin (whom he lost in tonight’s match).

To try to revive him in this recession, Dominic Ducharme now turns to Corey Berry who will list him on his left with Josh Anderson, who is still to his right. Suzuki will be surrounded by two gigantic skaters to start tonight’s meeting.

The Canadians’ interim coach has not been shy about changing his lines much since he took over the team. Will Corrie Berry be able to revive the young center?

The 35-year-old is still scoring four goals in his last nine encounters with the fourth streak.

One thing is for sure, you have to be patient with the younger players because the progress curve can vary from one player to the next. You don’t have to worry about a player as talented as Nick Suzuki, but let’s hope his new co-production team helps him offensively.

Tonight’s match is shown at 7 p.m. at the Bell Center against the Senators.

a lot of

– Patrick Hornqvist has been removed from Panthers’ long-term infected list and will be able to return to the list.

#Flappanther List updates: • Patric Hornqvist is activated from IR

• Matt Kirstead of our Taxi Squad has been called into the Active List

• Spencer Knight has been assigned to our cab squad Florida Panthers (FlaPanthers) April 3, 2021

– Mike Matheson gets 100 points in the National Hockey League.

Thanks to his help with the Jankowski goal, Mike Matheson earned 100 points in the National Hockey League! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/rdo4gl7A3e Pittsburgh Penguins April 3, 2021

Former Canadian Michael Macaron has been called up from the Predators squad.

The #Preys Summons assailants Michael McCarron, Matthew Olivier and defender Jeremy Davis of the Taxi Squad and summons striker Tommy Novak to the Taxi Squad from Chicago (AHL). Nashville Predators (PredsNHL) April 3, 2021

– Cam Talbot must start tonight in the wilderness.

Optional morning skiing for # Tiger Today before tonight’s match against Vegas. Most of the team participates. Talbot has returned to the wrinkle of the initiator. – Sarah McClellan (@sarah__mclellan) April 3, 2021

