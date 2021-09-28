NFL: Cowboys beat the Eagles 41-21

Monday 27 September 2021 11:35 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas – Dak Prescott had three touchdown passes and defeated the Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles 41-21 on Monday.

Prescott was playing his first game on AT&T since injuring his ankle on the same field nearly a year ago.

Travon Diggs led an interception for 59 yards all the way to the end zone.

The coup came in the first minute of the second half, lifting the Cowboys to 26-7.

Diggs and Logan Wilson of the Cincinnati Bengals lead the NFL with three interceptions each.

Ezekiel Elliott had 95 fast yards and two touchdowns.

Dalton Schultz’s narrow end caught 22 yards and 19 touchdown passes.

Prescott made no interception, but the Eagles (1-2) managed to land after dropping a ball into the pay zone.

Prescott completed 21 of 26 passes, scoring 238 yards in the air.

At the end of the first half, the Cowboys (2-1) had a 19-1 advantage in the first Tests class.

Jalen Hurts had 326 passing yards, two of which resulted in touchdowns. He was the victim of two objections.

In the half, episodes of Football Hall of Fame were introduced to inductees Jimmy Johnson, Cliff Harris, and Drew Pearson over the summer.

The cowboy house can once again accommodate an entire house. The match attracted 93,267 people.

Dallas will host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, who will try to increase their record to 4-0.