Eric Bruno is not recognized as a drag queen

Yesterday evening, the spectacular evening of the Espace Go Theater was held Garden, patio, living roomThe most unified hypothetical event of the pandemic!

100 artists and personalities from various horizons mobilized for 6 consecutive hours on a volunteer basis to deliver a gala evening followed by exclusive interviews, laughing lessons, virtual tours behind the scenes, baring stories, original parody and more. The evening was organized before Inas Talbi And Serge Denoncourt!

Among the well-known heads we can count the beautiful Eric Bruno And his lover Kim Levske Lysot. The two also had the opportunity to play together during the evening and it was unforgettable in their eyes!

For the occasion, Eric Bruno She turned into a drag queen With precious help from Rita Baja |. The transformation was impressive to say the least Eric He was unrecognizable at the event!

«My wife is the most beautiful. ❤️ spacego 📸: ritabagaz“, reveal Kim Via Instagram.

Eric I borrowed from a wig Rita, Which she had uploaded to the set Week 4 Jolly!

Kim Add: “It’s my party.

Thanks to espacego and a little bit of my friend Serge, I played comedy with my boyfriend for the first time. Under Our daughter’s eyes. I was able to see the friends who missed me again. Another year, I’m still in a pandemic, but in a year I still tell myself how, oh my God, I have everything, and I have everything to be happy, in the midst of chaos.

During the unforgettable evening, we also had the opportunity to discover the bright look Laurent Pachin And Patrick Hyphon!

