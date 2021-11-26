COVID-19 | Bryan Adams arrives for the second time

Canadian singer and photographer Brian Adams is definitely unlucky.
Translator summer year 69 He said on Instagram that he contracted COVID-19 for the second time in less than a month. He learned of the news when he arrived at Malpensa Airport in Milan (Italy) where he was going to attend a media event to unveil the Pirelli 2022 calendar illustrated by his photographs.
“Here I am; I just arrived in Milan and tested positive for COVID for the second time in a month. I directed the hospital to me,” the singer said on Instagram, thanking his fans for their support. The post is accompanied by three photos, including a selfie showing Brian Adams in a car. Ambulance He was taken to hospital for further tests.
Adams was first diagnosed with COVID-19 at the end of October, forcing her to cancel her participation in a Tina Turner tribute gala for her induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. The vaccinated singer explained that he did not feel any symptoms.
