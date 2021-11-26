COVID-19 | Bryan Adams arrives for the second time

Canadian singer and photographer Brian Adams is definitely unlucky.

Stephanie Moren

Journalism

Translator summer year 69 He said on Instagram that he contracted COVID-19 for the second time in less than a month. He learned of the news when he arrived at Malpensa Airport in Milan (Italy) where he was going to attend a media event to unveil the Pirelli 2022 calendar illustrated by his photographs.

“Here I am; I just arrived in Milan and tested positive for COVID for the second time in a month. I directed the hospital to me,” the singer said on Instagram, thanking his fans for their support. The post is accompanied by three photos, including a selfie showing Brian Adams in a car. Ambulance He was taken to hospital for further tests.

Adams was first diagnosed with COVID-19 at the end of October, forcing her to cancel her participation in a Tina Turner tribute gala for her induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. The vaccinated singer explained that he did not feel any symptoms.