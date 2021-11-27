COVID-19 coronavirus screening: 95% of the time slots are filled

As cases of the COVID-19 virus are on the rise in the region, the demand for testing is also on the rise. It is very difficult to get a date on a Saturday, except in the La Tuque region.
At Trois-Rivières, 98% of the availability slots for Saturday had already been filled in at the time of writing, early in the afternoon. The people were then redirected to Shawinigan where 90% of the appointments were also booked.
The problem is the same at Centre-du-Québec. The increase in cases in Sherbrooke is causing strain on the network. Many users were redirected to Drummondville and Victoriaville where 96% and 97% of the available time actually found recipients at 1pm.
CIUSSS claims to have a sufficient number of staff available to increase the daily examination capacity at any time.
On Saturday afternoon, more than 40% of the time slots for Sunday were still available, and that is, across the territory.
In Mauricie and Center-du-Québec, more than 300 people are currently considered to be carriers of the virus after screening. Nine people have been hospitalized, one of whom is in intensive care.
“Alcohol scholar. Twitter lover. Zombieaholic. Hipster-friendly coffee fanatic.”