COVID-19: Delta strain spreads in China, Wuhan affected again

Hundreds of thousands of residents in China were confined, Monday, amid an epidemic recovery, which saw the spread of the Delta strain to the four corners of the country and its arrival in the city of Wuhan, the first affected by the Covid-19 epidemic.

• Read also: China: Millions tested due to spike in COVID-19 cases

• Read also: Delta variable responsible for rising cases in China

China has virtually eradicated the disease on its soil since the spring of 2020 and life has largely returned to normal, although contamination continues to spread – sporadically and even then highly localized.

But since new cases of COVID-19 were discovered in Nanjing (east) last month, this focus has spread rapidly.

Listen to the interview with Dr. Neama Mashouf, Epidemiologist with Vincent Dessault on QUB Radio:

China reported 55 new cases on Monday.

Nationwide, at least 300 infections, due to the delta infectious variant, are associated with this concentration.

It is recognized that this renewable pollution is still very limited compared to the figures recorded in other countries.

But this focus in terms of geographical scope is the most significant in recent months in China: more than a dozen provinces are now affected as well as Beijing, the capital, which on Sunday called on its residents not to leave the city except for force majeure reasons.

New cases have also been reported on the tropical island of Hainan (south), which is very popular among tourists.

Wuhan, the large central city that was the first place in the world to report COVID cases and enforce strict containment of its residents at the end of 2019, recorded seven positive cases on Monday.

Wuhan has not reported so-called local contamination with COVID-19 since May 2020. However, the city has already reported cases in people returning from abroad.

At the beginning of July, about fifty Chinese passengers who had returned from Afghanistan were declared positive upon arrival in Wuhan.

Despite the vaccination, hundreds of thousands of residents were detained in China on Monday, mainly in Nanjing and an area in northern Beijing.

In the center of the country, the city of Zhuzhou has ordered its 1.2 million residents to stay at home for three days, the time of the residents’ screening, according to an official statement.

See also: