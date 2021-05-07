Covid in the Lot: The epidemiological situation is improving

Basic

Covid-19 infection and positive rates have decreased compared to last week in Lot.

This Friday the epidemic case numbers Go in the right direction. The rate of positivity is 88 per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a significant improvement from last year. This ratio at that time was 120 per 100,000 inhabitants. The positivity rate increased from more than 6% last week to 4.6% on Friday.

In hospitals, the signs are also positive. On Friday, 19 people were hospitalized, including 4 in intensive care, compared to 34 last week, including 6 in intensive care.

Presented at Terre-Rouge

“These indicators remain high, and we insist despite everything on the ARS side. We should not dilute our attention and think about testing, before leaving for the weekend or coming back.”

To break the restrictions of pollution, Screening campaignsLike the one in the Terre-Rouge in Cahors, the organization. Residents of the neighborhood are invited to go to the neighborhood gym, Tuesday 11 May, from 9 am to 5 pm. To take the test, you must bring your ID and your biometric card.

