Coyotes of… Tempe? Sports value-added tax

The future of wolves could eventually be in Arizona as the team made a bid to Tempe, a suburb of Phoenix, to build a new runway.

This was revealed by azcoyotesinsider.com on Thursday, citing a statement obtained directly from the team.

“We are pleased to present a proposal to the city of Tempe,” the squad said. As required by regulations regarding the tender process, we cannot comment further at this time, but we remain incredibly excited about this extraordinary opportunity.”

The club is looking for a new home as the town of Glendale, owner of the Gila River Arena, has decided to end its lease with the National Hockey League (NHL) on June 30. The municipality would have spurred this decision by noting a debt of over $1.4 million owed to the organization.

However, according to the Arizona Republic daily, discussions with the city of Tempe have been underway for more than two years. Thursday marked the deadline to submit development projects for a 46-acre area north of the city.

Hence Tempe, after the bidding process, indicated that only one proposal had been submitted.