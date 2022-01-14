Curfew lifted and restrictions eased in Quebec

P / Montreal / Hatem Katto

The Prime Minister of the Canadian province of Quebec, Francois Legault, announced Thursday afternoon the lifting of the curfew imposed in the province (centre) as of next Monday, to counter the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Hosting a press conference in Quebec City, broadcast through local TV channels, Legault also announced that many health restrictions imposed during the holiday season will be lifted, due to the increase in Covid-19 cases, particularly the Omicron variant.

He argued this decision with the fact that “the number of casualties is stabilizing.”

He indicated, in this regard, that the night curfew (from 10 pm to 5 am) will be lifted from Monday, and businesses will reopen their doors on Sunday, starting from January 23.

Moreover, he said that dining rooms in restaurants, bars, theaters and cinemas will soon open their doors, without specifying a date.

“We are finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Legault, in office since October 2018.

On Thursday evening, January 13, Canada expressed its regret for 31 thousand 190 deaths related to the emerging coronavirus, out of 2 million 671 thousand 66 confirmed infections, with 2 million 259 thousand 711 cases of recovery. The number of active cases is currently 380,165.

