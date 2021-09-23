(Buffalo) Buffalo Cypress Center Jack Eichel failed his medical treatment at training camp and as a result was put on a long-term casualty list.

This means that there is a big gap between the two parties on how to treat the herniated disc that he suffered six months ago.

The All-Star player also lost the captain’s roster title, raising the curtain of camp on Thursday, Cypress general manager Kevin Adams added.

Thus, Eshel will be out of the game for a good amount of time, suggesting that the New York franchise’s flagship title may have played its last game with her. The American was selected by Sabers as No. 2 in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Despite the ongoing tensions, the Saber was unable to trade the one who had five seasons of 20 goals or more, during the summer season. Eshel, who first raised the possibility of leaving Buffalo last May, changed agents last month in order to turn things around.

“We’re not going to bend under pressure,” Adams said. If we had a simple solution, we would have implemented it. We will consider all possible scenarios. “

Adams said Eshel will no longer train with the team, and told the rest of Cypress on Wednesday that he has lost his captaincy status.

Cypress and Eshel are still arguing over how to handle the injury he sustained after New York Islanders forward Casey Sisikas pushed him during a meeting in March.

Eshel supports disc replacement surgery. The Saber is against undergoing this procedure because it was not performed on an NHL player.

Under the collective agreement ratified last year, teams have the final say on how to deal with injuries to their players. Sabers can suspend Eichel, which could potentially lead to a complaint through the Players Association.

Eichel, 24, has five more seasons to go on his $80 million eight-year deal. An agreement that includes a non-commercial clause that will enter into force from next summer.

The Sabers are currently undergoing a rebuilding process, and will rely on head coach Don Granato to develop the organisation’s young players. Granato joined the club as a temporary coach after the sacking of Ralph Krueger in March, and his role was confirmed in June.

Granato is the sixth coach on the Cypress team since Lindy Raff was sacked in February 2013.