European Researchers Night 2021: Science meets European citizens this weekend

Tomorrow, European Researchers’ Night, the largest research networking and promotion event in Europe, will take place in 30 countries. Researchers will meet the audience and present their work through hands-on experiments, scientific presentations and competitions, games, quizzes, exhibitions, etc.

Children, youth and families will experience research, science and innovation in a fun and entertaining way, and meet the people who support research. Maria GabrielThe Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth said: “With European Researchers Night, we want to show everyone the diversity of science and its impact on the daily lives of citizens in a fun and inspiring way. I encourage everyone to be curious and explore events close to home with our talented researchers.”

Funded by Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions, European Researchers’ Night was launched in 2005 with four goals: bringing researchers and researchers closer to the public; Promote outstanding research projects in Europe and beyond; increased interest of young people in scientific professions; And highlight the impact of the researchers’ work on the daily lives of citizens.

Cette célébration annuelle n’a cessé de croître et a touché 2.3 millions de visiteurs dans 29 pays, et 21 550 chercheurs on contribué à son succès, grâce à des événements en ligne organisés en 2020. Personally. The full program for the 2021 edition in each country is available here.

