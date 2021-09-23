This infuriating iOS 15 bug makes you think your iPhone is full – which it isn’t

In the days following the publicationiOS 15Users have reported an error message that “Storage is full” when there is plenty of storage space available on their iOS device.

Others are also reporting issues with iCloud Photos, with the inability to upload new photos, as well as unresponsive widgets.

During a major iOS update, it usually happens that some bugs escape the publisher’s final fixes, like in the case of iOS 14.2 not showing all incoming notifications, or sync issues. iCloud in iOS 13.

with the series iPhone 13 On the verge of release, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the release of iOS 15.01 arriving very soon, which hopefully will provide solutions to these alternative inconveniences.

When could iOS 15.01 arrive?

iOS 15.1 is already downloadable for Apple beta testers. Its main feature is the introduction of SharePlay – a feature that allows you to watch a video or listen to music within a group of users.

An update of type “.01” is generally released within two weeks of the release of the major version. So iOS 15.01 is likely to be released during the first week of October.

Is your old iPhone more affected than iPhone 11, 12 and 13?

Many fans of Apple smartphones are eagerly awaiting the release of the new iPhone 13 on September 24, replacing their old devices. Since the update to iOS 15, models like the 2017 iPhone X may get too hot when switching between apps, while using the camera is unresponsive in the process.Video mode.

But the biggest problem is with iCloud Photos. According to some accounts, the app refuses to sync the iPhone gallery, claiming that it is impossible to connect to Wi-Fi (while the hotspot is already activated). Hopefully, this is a server-side issue that Apple can quickly correct if it turns out to be widespread.