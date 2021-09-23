Tech

This infuriating iOS 15 bug makes you think your iPhone is full – which it isn’t

September 23, 2021
Jillian Castillo

In the days following the publicationiOS 15Users have reported an error message that “Storage is full” when there is plenty of storage space available on their iOS device.

Others are also reporting issues with iCloud Photos, with the inability to upload new photos, as well as unresponsive widgets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *