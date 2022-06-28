David Cronenberg will be honored at the San Sebastian Festival

This award will reward you The career of one of the most distinguished directors of the past 50 years The festival said in a statement.

It will be presented to him on September 21 during the screening of his last movie, future crimes (future crimes), which was selected in the last selection for the Cannes International Film Festival.

A master of horror, unsettling ambiance, and a personal universe as implausible as it is, David Cronenberg has directed around twenty feature films, some of which have become classics of science fiction, horror, psychodrama or excitement ‘Can we read the press release.

79-year-old David Cronenberg directed, among other things, Collide (1996), the fly (the fly) (1986) and dead rangers (alternate character) (1988), and directed actors such as Willem Dafoe, Geena Davis, Michael Fassbender, Jeff Goldblum, Martin Sheen, and Naomi Watts.

With honors, Juliette Binoche

The festival’s other honorary award will be given to French actress Juliette Binoche, 58. For her extensive career during which she has translated nearly 75 characters, from the strongest heroines to the most fragile, passing through historical characters and other dramatic and comedic roles. .

Juliette Binoche Photo: Getty Images / VALERY HACHE

The face of the 1996 Oscar-winning actress for English patient (English patient), by Anthony Minghella, appears on a 1970s postere San Sebastian Festival.

The two artists will thus join the list of actresses and actors honored by the festival over the years such as Gregory Peck (1986), Bette Davis (1989), Lauren Bacall (1992), Catherine Deneuve (1995), Isabelle Hubert (2003) or again, Last year, Johnny Depp was already embroiled in his legal troubles with his ex-wife Amber Heard, which did not fail to stir up controversy in San Sebastian.