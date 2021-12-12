Defensive Lines & Pairs & Updates – December 11

St. Louis – The Canadians held a morning practice at the Enterprise Center to prepare for Saturday night’s game against the Blues.

Here are the player groups posted by coach Dominique Ducharme:

Saturday 11 December

After the session on the ice, Ducharme shared several changes and updates on his injuries.

Joel Jeremiah will wear the blue, white and red uniform again on Saturday night, having recovered from an injury that made him miss his last two matches. The Finnish striker took part in full training for the first time since December 4, training alongside Jonathan Drouin and Ryan Boehling.

In the meantime, Jake Evans will not participate in the St. Louis match; He sustained an injury in his first twenty Thursday night against Chicago. Evans’ condition will be re-evaluated on a daily basis, and Laurent Dauphin will occupy a central position in his absence against the Blues.

Ducharme expects Evans to return to play on Tuesday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

And before the club manager’s press conference, the club announced that he was the winger Tyler Toffoli You must miss eight weeks of activities After having hand surgery earlier this week.

Jake Allen will make his seventh straight start, beating swords in front of his former team for the first time since the trade that brought him to Montreal in September 2020.

Mike Hoffman also returns for the first time to the city where he played for the 2020-2021 season.

“I loved him, and the guys were great. The 32-year-old, who played 52 games for the Blues last year, recalls, “We made it to the playoffs, but we had a tough duel against Colorado. “It was a short season and obviously there was COVID-19, so there wasn’t much I could do or really explore the city, but I enjoyed my time.”

The showdown is scheduled for 7 p.m. in St. Louis.